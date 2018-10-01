ZION NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service on Monday issued a “finding of no significant impact” for plans to reconfigure the South Entrance fee station and adjacent roadway.

The project will add more traffic lanes entering and exiting the park. Additional fee booths, traffic islands and an employee parking area are also part of the design. A shade structure covering the fee booths and vehicle entry lanes would also provide a platform to install solar panels that would supply 50 percent of the energy needs of the facility.

Two culverts, one north and one south of the fee station, will also be rebuilt to channel stormwater runoff.

“We look forward to implementing this project to enhance visitor service and provide for employee safety in this area of concentrated automobile traffic,” park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.