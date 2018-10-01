HERRIMAN — Police believe three people found dead inside a car in a ravine were killed on impact and may have been there for hours before the crash was discovered.

About 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a passerby spotted a BMW that appeared to have crashed into a ravine north of Herriman Highway at 7300 West. There were no witnesses to the actual crash, but based on evidence collected at the scene, officers believe the incident occurred sometime after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a prepared statement from police.

Herriman Police Lt. Cody Stromberg said investigators believe the vehicle crossed Herriman Highway into an open field, hit an incline while traveling at a high rate of speed, which launched the car into the ravine. The vehicle dropped an estimated 50 feet before crashing, he said.

Because of where the car landed, it was difficult for motorists to see it from the main road, Stromberg said, which is why it went undiscovered for so many hours.

The victims were identified Monday as Kevin Becerril, 23, of West Valley City; Wilmar Martinez-Gonzalez, 20, of West Valley City; and Luis Martinez-Guerra, 18, of Kearns. Neither Becerril, the driver, nor Gonzalez, the front seat passenger, were wearing seat belts, according to police. Guerra was in the back seat.

"Speed and chemical impairment are being investigated as possible contributing factors," police said.

Evidence collected at the scene pointed to both alcohol and drugs being possible factors, according to Stromberg.

Sunday was Herriman's first day as a police department.