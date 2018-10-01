SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in six years, heroin overdose deaths decreased in Utah in 2017, state leaders said Monday.

According to the state's calculations, there were 159 fatal overdoses connected to heroin in 2017, a 14.5 percent decrease from the year before, said Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

Fatal overdoses stemming from prescription opioids decreased for the third consecutive year in 2017, dropping by 16 percent to 237, Cox said.

Total opioid deaths dropped by 19.8 percent in 2017 in Utah, according to data released Monday by Cox's office. He said Utah is one of just nine states where the overall number of such deaths dropped in 2017.

The numbers indicate "that we may hopefully have turned the corner here," Cox said, but added, "We still have a lot of work left to do."

He believes policies targeting opioid addiction throughout Utah have made the state a model that others in the country can look to as they address their own communities' drug addiction crises.

"People are looking at Utah, they’re desperate to find out what’s working and where it’s working," Cox said. "We still have a long long ways to go, but at least we feel like there’s hope now."

Standing alongside Cox on Monday, leaders from the Utah departments of Health, Commerce, Public Safety, and Human Services described what their agencies are doing to prevent, track and treat opioid addiction.

Anne Williamson, executive director of the Department of Human Services, said there is no reason for Utahns to become hopeless or fatalistic about the impact of opioid addiction in their communities. Such addiction is both preventable and treatable, she said.

"The more we understand that addiction is a chronic brain disease, and one with hope that can be treated just as we treat our physical health, the better," she said. "Prevention works. Treatment is effective and people recover."

