The effects of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent 18-foot tsunami that rocked Indonesia this weekend are still being assessed.

A series of earthquakes had been shaking the city of Palu, Indonesia, on Friday. But it was the hit of the 7.5 earthquakes that triggered the tsunami and left Palu and the surrounding area devastated.

Officials have said that the current death toll is well over 800 but is expected to climb.

The New York Times also reported that search and rescue efforts have been further complicated due to the absence of heavy equipment, leaving people to have to dig through the rubble with their hands.

According to theNew York Times, special buoys that had been placed in the water to monitor waves have not been working properly for the past six years and therefore did not alert anyone to the oncoming wave.

People have taken to social media to share pictures of the destruction. Here are some of the ones we’ve found:

These @AFP drone pictures show the sheer scale of the destruction in Palu, Indonesia, following Friday's quake and tsunami.



Jakarta has now called for international help. Latest from our reporters on the ground here: https://t.co/NhjsIcF9aE pic.twitter.com/8v2iXDq9Vj — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) October 1, 2018

BREAKING: @USAID is providing aid 4 people affected by #Indonesia earthquake & tsunami. Our disaster experts are on the ground conducting assessments. pic.twitter.com/7GS0VISPAx — USAID/OFDA (@theOFDA) October 1, 2018

Aerial comparison photo of damaged bridge in Palu in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi, following earthquake and tsunami. Pic from Indonesia's disaster management agency, @BNPB_Indonesia, via @AHACentre pic.twitter.com/zTjiAxorck — IRIN News (@irinnews) September 29, 2018

Striking aerial images shows the scale of the devastation caused by the quake-tsunami that hit Palu city on Indonesia's #Sulawesi island @AFPphoto #earthquake #tsunami #disaster pic.twitter.com/lzarWgh1J4 — Giles Hewitt (@gileshewitt) October 1, 2018

#BREAKING: Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 800 but expected to jump further, officials sayhttps://t.co/47MwVLBcug pic.twitter.com/afOdZD6WTC — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 30, 2018

Los sistemas de alerta no detectaron el devastador tsunami de Indonesia: las boyas no funcionan desde hace seis años https://t.co/3jmpXB3DNW pic.twitter.com/XR1uiy2qll — eldiario.es (@eldiarioes) October 1, 2018