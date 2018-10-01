WOODLAND HILLS, Utah County — Less than two weeks ago, residents of Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills were worried about a wildfire approaching their homes. Now with heavy rain in the forecast, their big fear is flooding and mudslides.

Since these areas are not in a flood area, flood insurance wasn't an option.

But Monday, Kathy Holder, coordinator for the National Insurance Flood Program, said those residents can get coverage today and the 30-day waiting period will be waived.

"When there comes a fire off of federal land where the soils have become hydrophobic like they are now, and the people downstream or down mountain are more likely to flood, then that 30-day waiting period can be waived for them,” she said.

It has to be through NFIP insurance, she said, which is a program backed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Other insurances are private, so the 30-day waiting period may not be waived.

“Those individuals should go buy their flood insurance today," Holder advised. "They can go get their flood insurance, if that flood comes off of that burn scar, then that 30-day waiting period can be waived."

For more information on the insurance and how to contact an agent, go to Floodsmart.gov.

Just up the mountainside, an ugly burn scar left by the Bald Mountain Fire is clearly visible. The Bald Mountain Fire and the nearby Pole Creek Fire burned more than 100,000 acres combined. That burn scar puts Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills at risk for flooding.

While the Woodland Hills community has already been through one crisis, many residents say they’re not going to let another one get them down.

Mike Morris and his family of 10 were evacuated because of the fire, just like everyone else in town.

“My house is two blocks away from the mountain. I’m pretty close. Yeah, I was worried,” Morris said. “When we left, I told the kids, ‘All right, say goodbye. This is it.’”

On Sunday, he was at the fire station with his boys shoveling, tying and hauling sandbags. Organizers say they filled close to 15,000 bags.

Tanner Siegworth, Deseret News Volunteers fill sandbags at the Woodland Hills fire station to protect homes from potential flooding, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

“Been kind of a trip. Burned down your mountain, now you’re worried about flooding and then we’re going to worry about avalanches later,” Morris said.

His home is one of about 400 in Woodland Hills and volunteers plan to make sure every single one of them is protected from potential flooding and mudslides. There were an estimated 2,000 people pitching in to save homes on Sunday.

“We have volunteers from all over the state that don’t live here, so we’re grateful they’ve come to our community to help,” said Monica Bambrough, another Woodland Hills resident.

“There’s nothing better in crisis than to find absolute beauty,” she said.

“This community connects. They get together, they work together,” Morris said. “I’ve never been in a community that’s this connected.”

Emergency officials say they can’t predict with certainty what areas will be impacted, but they want everyone to be prepared just in case. After this weekend’s efforts, the residents of Woodland Hills are hoping they are as prepared as they can be.

Contributing: Viviane Vo-Duc