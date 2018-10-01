SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 60 percent of teens say they've been harassed online, and 90 percent believe cyberbullying is a problem that affects their entire generation, according to new survey data.

Parents are also concerned, with 59 percent worrying "a lot" or "somewhat" about their child being cyberbullied — though a majority of teens say their parents are doing a good job addressing the issue — better than law enforcement, teachers, bystanders, politicians or social media sites.

The report, released Thursday by Pew Research Center, is the latest in the organization's year-long project to explore the relationship between teens and technology. Earlier reports looked at teens' social media habits and how teens and their parents navigate screen time.

Bullying isn't a new problem, acknowledges Monica Anderson, report author and senior researcher at Pew, but because smartphones and social media are now nearly ubiquitous, they've "added another element to the typical kind of schoolyard drama," she said.

The survey found that 42 percent of teens have been called offensive names, whether through texts, messaging apps or social media platforms. Thirty-two percent of teens have been the victims of false rumors — though it's worse for girls than boys, at 39 percent compared to 26 percent — and 16 percent have received physical threats.

Anderson said the data point that jumped out to her was that 1 in 4 teens reported receiving explicit images they didn't ask for, and 7 percent reported having explicit images of them shared without their consent. Again, this was a bigger problem for girls, as 29 percent of girls reported receiving unwanted images, compared with 20 percent of boys.

Scope of the problem

The Pew number was alarmingly high on first glance, said Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, and professor of criminology and criminal justice at Florida Atlantic University.

His research into cyberbullying found that roughly 1 in 3 kids reported being cyberbullied in their lifetime — and 11.5 percent of teens, ages 12 to 17, admitted that they have cyberbullied others.

But numbers vary depending on what researchers choose to include in cyberbullying — which broadly refers to a repeated pattern of online activity intended to harm, intimidate or harass someone through an imbalance of power.

While Pew considered sharing explicit images of someone without their consent cyberbullying, Hinduja would consider that sextortion or revenge porn. And checking in on someone constantly might be more of digital dating abuse.

But in the end, bullying is "people who are jerks to others, and not respectful," he said.

It's the teen sending a Snapchat picturing a group of friends at a party to the uninvited girl at home, captioned "So sorry you're not here!" or a teen creating a short music video on Musical.ly (now) TikTok that's meant to embarrass someone else, said Donna Clark Love, a former teacher-turned bullying educator and speaker.

At the last four or five schools she's visited, Love has heard of teens pushing or shoving a student in the halls during passing time, them filming and posting the reaction, which goes viral quickly.

That's why Love believes bullying is worse now than it was in the past. Not only can a bullying episode travel faster and farther than a simple schoolyard incident, but it can live online forever.

The bullying can also happen after school and on weekends, she says, often anonymously or by kids who wouldn't harass someone in person.

Building resilience

When Brooks Gibbs, a social skills educator and author, speaks to students around the country, he makes no distinction between offline and online bullying. He doesn't believe one is worse than the other.

Whether it's on your Facebook page or in your face, it's still aggression, he says — someone's attempt to psychologically dominate you.

Which means the solutions are the same: show resilience and recognize the difference between subjective and objective harm.

If someone is physically harming your body or property, or "messing with your private parts," whether in person or digitally — get upset and report it, Gibbs says, because that's a crime and there are laws to address it.

But what about all the other stuff?

It goes back to the adage about sticks, stones and words — "subjective harm only hurts you if you let it hurt you," he says.

Resilience — like a spring that can get pushed down but bounce right back up unharmed — is a skill that can be taught and practiced, and is much more effective than trying to police or enforce niceness, Gibbs said.

During a recent visit to Clarke Johnsen Junior High in Tooele, Gibbs demonstrated that fighting with a bully made the situation worse, but when he responded with kindness, the bully "just gave up," said 14-year-old Sydnee Gustin, who attended his presentation. "They didn't want to try and bully him anymore, because they knew that it wouldn't affect him at all."

Gustin's been trying that herself. When some classmates began spreading mean rumors about her earlier this school year, she turned to friends for support, who helped her realize "what was important."

She also found that when she complimented one of her attackers, they got frustrated and stopped.

"I think if you act as if it's not hurting your feelings, if you have that mindset, it really won't hurt your feelings," she said. "It's just something dumb. You should really just love yourself and not care what other people think. You are you and you can't change that."

That's the mindset Ross Ellis wants more teens to have, and to recognize that "if you didn't ask for someone's opinion, why do you care what they say?"

If a bully taunts, don't engage in a conversation, says Ellis, founder and CEO of STOMP Out Bullying, a leading nonprofit group dedicated to stopping bullying. Instead, toss out a comeback like "whatever," or laugh in the bully's face, and then walk away, no matter what the bully may call after you. Keep walking, and show them they haven't upset you.

She also reminds kids that they can delete posts and block people — their National Block It Out Day is Nov. 7 — and tell a trusted adult if they're concerned.

What parents can do

While being resilient and unflappable takes courage, it can also be practiced.

Role play with kids as the "bully" and parents who respond the "wrong" way by becoming irritated and angry about the bully's comments, then the "right way" by thanking the bully and offering compliments or jokes.

After that, switch roles and see if the child can handle a "bully's" comments without getting flustered.

Parents can also help curb bullying by talking with their teens about their phone use, creating a family media contract/rules and keeping phones out of bedrooms — to prevent late-night online harassment.

An educational approach is more effective than trying to curb bullying by legislation or policies, says Hinduja.

It makes sense, he says, because when teens — or even adults — are faced with the chance to say something mean in a moment of anger, they're not going to stop and think, 'Wait, there was a law just passed in my state and I could possibly get suspended if I say this,'" he says.

"Cyberbullying tends to be a very emotionally laden, spontaneous activity without much forethought," he said. "If there was forethought, we wouldn't have these issues."

Changing the culture

And the issues aren't just with teens.

A previous Pew survey from 2017 found that of the 4,248 adults they surveyed, 41 percent had been harassed online, while 66 percent had witnessed the bullying of others.

The most common negative online experience? Being called an offensive name — 42 percent of teens and 27 percent of adults.

Knowing that online harassment is something everyone faces, Pew asked teens to rate how well different groups are handling cyberbullying.

Fifty-nine percent of teens agreed that their parents were doing a good or excellent job with it — the only group teens rated so highly.

Fifty-five percent of teens weren't happy with law enforcement's approach, 58 percent thought teachers were falling behind and politicians fared the worst, as only 20 percent of teens thought they were doing a good or excellent job dealing with cyberbullying.

It's not that these groups aren't trying, said Hinduja, but he hopes that Pew's data serves as a "clarion call for meaningful action" that is research-based — like social-emotional learning curriculum — rather than just feel-good initiatives like anti-bullying bracelets.

At Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle, New York, the expectations are simple: treat others how you want to be treated, if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all and keep your hands to yourself.

In addition to those "golden rules to success" and an anti-bullying mural adorning the wall near the gym, the school participates in the STOMP Out Bullying and New York Jets "Upstander of the Week" program. Each week a lucky student wins tickets to a N.Y. Jets game, a T-shirt and Twitter recognition for their compassionate behavior, said principal John Barnes.

The school is also in the second year of training kids as Safe Schools Ambassadors — a program that gives kids "communication and intervention skills to prevent and stop emotional and physical bullying and improve school climate," according to the program website.

"It's really about fostering empathy and kindness," Barnes said. "At this age (kids) are all about themselves, so asking them 'how would you feel if?' and talking through that, working through that is a great (way) for students to identify how their actions impact others."

He gauges success through attendance rates and discipline referrals, as well as how many kids are smiling and high-fiving him in the hallway, participating in after-school extracurricular activities or saying 'excuse me' when they bump into their peers.

In the Alief Independent School District, just outside Houston, Texas, teachers receive social-emotional learning training at least once a month to help them help students develop stronger relationships with each other, as bullies often pick on isolated kids.

And because bullying tends to occur where teachers are not, teachers make a point of being present in the hallways and welcoming students into each class, says Carolyn Clark, the prevention and safe school specialist for the Alief Independent School District.

Over the last six years since the district ramped up their emphasis on positive school culture and anti-bullying, reports of bullying have decreased 30 percent, Clark said.

It doesn't mean the district is perfect, but they're standing firm on their goal to change a "whole school’s climate," said Clark, "so the environment in there is not conducive to bullying."