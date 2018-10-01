BYU volleyball survives first test as No. 1, sweeping No. 24 Utes

Senior outside hitter Roni Jones-Perry has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

She propelled No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball to three sweeps last week to remain one of just two undefeated programs in the nation and the only WCC team left with a perfect record in league play.

Against Pepperdine, Jones-Perry put up a match-high 16 kills to go with 10 digs for a double-double. She hit at a .583 clip and contributed two aces in the win.

In limited playing time against Gonzaga, she added a match-high 10 kills to go with a season-high four aces.

Then, in limited playing time in a win against Portland, Jones-Perry put up a match-high 13 kills while adding four digs.

On the week, Jones-Perry averaged 5.22 points per set, 4.33 kills per set, 0.67 aces per set and 1.89 digs per set while hitting at a .444 clip – well above her season average.

This is her second weekly conference honor of the season and third for BYU as a team this year.