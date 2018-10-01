DUTCH JOHN, Daggett County — The Little Hole Trail below Flaming Gorge Dam on the Green River will be closed intermittently through November as crews replace sections of the boardwalk for public safety.

According to the supervisor's office of the Ashley National Forest, the trail will be closed from now through Friday, Oct. 12, as well as Sunday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 3, and then again Sunday, Nov. 11, through Saturday, Nov. 24.

The two sections of boardwalk being replaced are 0.55 miles and 1.7 miles upstream from the Little Hole Day Use Area.