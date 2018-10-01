For fans of the music group ABBA, Saturday’s game between BYU and Washington — a 35-7 Huskies victory — would have provided some joy even for the more ardent Cougar fans.

The group’s ‘Dancing Queen’ was part of the halftime ceremony, complete with members of the University of Washington band members and a trio of onstage performers.

Here’s a look at a few seconds of the pre-game warmup for the halftime show, as well as a few other things you may have missed if you weren’t at Husky Stadium:

Mangum and the Huskies fan

The Huskies captains were joined by a young Washington fan for the coin toss. BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum made sure to shake her hand.

Houk carries out alumni flag

Former BYU tight end Terenn Houk, a fan favorite during his days as a Cougar, carried out the alumni flag when BYU ran onto the field. Houk played for the Cougars from 2011-15.

Dubs roams the sidelines

Washington’s live mascot, Dubs, is in his final season as mascot for the team. He’s the 13th live mascot for the Huskies and it was announced in January this will be his last season. He was at the stadium yet again for the BYU-Washington game.

Here’s a sneak peek of his successor, Dubs II, who takes over in 2019.

Light up the stadium

Following Washington’s final touchdown of the game, a Salvon Ahmed 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, cellphone lights lit up the stadium during the celebration.