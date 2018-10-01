SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 1.

Our morning headlines:

Survivors continue to adjust to life one year after the Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of 58 people, including three Utahns. Read more.

Gov. Gary Herbert will likely declare a state of drought for Utah as 39 percent of the state is in extreme drought. Read more.

BYU dropped out of the top 25 after Washington pummeled the team over the weekend. It’ll face the Utah State Aggies next. Read more.

The Utah Patients Coalition campaign is in talks with Utah legislators over potential modifications to Proposition 2 if it passes. Read more.

Hurricane Rosa weakens to a tropical storm as it heads toward the Southwestern U.S. Read more.

Our most popular:

InDepth

National headlines: