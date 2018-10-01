SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 1.
Our morning headlines:
Survivors continue to adjust to life one year after the Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of 58 people, including three Utahns. Read more.
Gov. Gary Herbert will likely declare a state of drought for Utah as 39 percent of the state is in extreme drought. Read more.
BYU dropped out of the top 25 after Washington pummeled the team over the weekend. It’ll face the Utah State Aggies next. Read more.
The Utah Patients Coalition campaign is in talks with Utah legislators over potential modifications to Proposition 2 if it passes. Read more.
Hurricane Rosa weakens to a tropical storm as it heads toward the Southwestern U.S. Read more.
Our most popular:
- What we learned from the Utah Jazz in first preseason win against Australia’s Perth Wildcats
- No. 11 Washington wallops mistake-prone No. 20 BYU, 35-7
- Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors surprises former North Summit basketball star battling leukemia
- These religious practices by kids are linked to better well-being as young adults
- 'Evermore forevermore!' — Pleasant Grove’s fantasy park is finally open for business
InDepth
- Faith leaders, human rights activists seek solutions to religious freedom's image crisis
- Why these faith leaders want religion to play a bigger role in global politics
- Faith leaders want a moral voice to tackle climate change
- Be pretty, be tough: What our girls and boys are hearing from society and why it's a problem
- Q&A: Why Abby Huntsman doesn't like to be labelled 'conservative'
National headlines:
- New questions emerge over FBI investigation of Kavanaugh [CNN]
- U.S. and Canada reach new trade deal to replace NAFTA [BBC News]
- Supreme Court term begins in the shadow of Kavanaugh confirmation battle [NPR]
- Tropical Storm Rosa's remnants likely to bring widespread heavy rain, flash flooding to southwest U.S. [ABC News]
- Las Vegas woman sues Cristiano Ronaldo, accuses him of rape [CNN]