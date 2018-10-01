After a life of dedicated service to her family and the Church, Sister Barbara Bowen Ballard died peacefully Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at her home in Salt Lake City, surrounded by her family. She was 86.

The wife of President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Ballard will be remembered for her characteristic grace, sense of humor, loving smile and lack of guile.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Sister Ballard faced many health issues in recent years, including Alzheimer’s disease.

