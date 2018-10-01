Chandler High (Arizona) quarterback Jacob Conover is a strong verbal commit and a four-star recruit for BYU in its 2019 recruiting class.

He has also committed to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before starting his college career.

The Arizona Republic took an in-depth look at the decision football players like Conover or former BYU quarterback Max Hall — or even Conover's teammate linebacker Tate Romney, another BYU recruit — face in choosing faith over football and serving a church mission.

Conover admitted that his college decision was down to Arizona State, where senior Manny Wilkins is currently the starting quarterback, and BYU.

"In the situation with ASU, I was going to play right away. It was pretty enticing, obviously to go in and not skip a beat. But ultimately it came down to what I felt was right. Through prayer, I knew I was supposed to go on a mission," Conover told the Republic.

Hill on the offensive

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill continues to earn more playing time on offense for the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, he played 15 offensive snaps, 21 percent of the team's offensive plays, while lining up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Hill's special teams duties led to his first NFL completion, as he completed a 10-yard pass on a fake punt for a Saints first down on a field goal-scoring drive in New Orleans' 26-18 win over the New York Giants.

It's a fake! Taysom Hill gets it done through the air! #NOvsNYG pic.twitter.com/zUSf1Fpxlg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 30, 2018

Hill had four carries for 28 yards, including a 19-yard run on a scoring drive, and also attempted another pass in the game, which was dropped by running back Alvin Kamara on what likely would have been a touchdown pass inside the Giants 10-yard line. He also caught a pass, though it went for minus-4 yards, and returned a kickoff 16 yards.

All totaled, Hill lined up at quarterback on seven snaps Sunday, including one where he handed off to Kamara for a 9-yard touchdown.

The New Orleans Advocate broke down how Hill became a big part of the offensive game plan for the Saints against the Giants.

"It looks like New Orleans has a player who can do just about everything, and each week it looks like his package of plays could expand. There might be some weeks where he does more than other weeks, but Sean Payton and his staff have shown enough now to where their opponents need to prepare for two different quarterbacks," The Advocate's Nick Underhill wrote.

Former Weber State star and currently Portland Trail Blazer all-star guard Damian Lillard, an Oakland native, was in attendance at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday decked out in Raiders gear and celebrated his hometown team's 45-42 win over the Browns.

@Dame_Lillard in the Black Hole today!! Repping his Beast Mode hat & Lynch jersey! #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sJitZrAGV6 — ➕Matt De Blasi➕ (@MattDeBlasi) September 30, 2018

Get it understood https://t.co/q9eO0Nl1H8 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 1, 2018