SOUTH SALT LAKE — One man was severely burned in a house fire that sent flames shooting out of the home's front windows Sunday in South Salt Lake, authorities said.

The man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition, said South Salt Lake Fire Chief Ron Morris. Four people live in the home, but only one was in the house at the time, Morris said. He did not provide the man's age.

Crews were called to the house near 2700 South and West Temple about 8 p.m. When the teams arrived, the fire had climbed to the roof and flames were shooting out of the home's front windows. Firefighters had the fire under control in about six minutes, Morris said, but they did not know what sparked it.

"It's way early in the investigation," Morris said. "It may be daylight before we really get a good look inside and find out what's going on."

Firefighters were planning to bring a dog to the home to sniff out any accelerants that may have played a role, he said.

Representatives from the Red Cross were arranging a place to stay for the other three people who live in the home. Crews from Murray, Salt Lake City and Unified Fire Authority helped battle the flames.

It's too soon to say whether the home is a total loss, Morris said. No other houses were damaged.