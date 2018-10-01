SALT LAKE CITY — Six Flags announced a new promotion Tuesday that will give you cash if you can stand being in a coffin for more than a day.

That’s right. Six Flags in St. Louis is hosting a new “30-Hour Coffin Challenge” event this Halloween season. And it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Guests who last will receive $300, two 2019 golden season passes and more prizes.

Six Flags will provide customers with a coffin, as well as snacks and drinks while they’re inside.

It’s unclear if the coffin is open or closed.

Contestants will receive one six-minute bathroom break for every hour they last inside the coffin.

The time for the event will run from 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and be able to lie inside a coffin for 30 hours. Contestants cannot have a medical condition that would put their health at risk if they participated.

Winners might even get to keep the coffin.

“Yup, the handcrafted coffin that you braved 30 long hours in could be yours to keep. Hang on to it until you really need it, use it as a Halloween decoration or, if you thoroughly enjoyed your slumber, make it your new bed,” Kaitlin Gates wrote for Simplemost.

Feel free to bring a friend along as well since contestants are “allowed to have a friend there for moral support during park hours, but they’ll be by themselves (and presumably a number of Six Flags employees trying to scare them) during the dark, non-operating hours,” according to Fortune.

Interested parties can sign up before midnight, Oct. 3.