TOOELE — A young woman was killed and four other people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Tooele County early Sunday.

A 2006 Lexus with five people riding inside was driving westbound at a high rate of speed when it left the road and drove into the median about 5 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The car rolled several times and was severely damaged.

Investigators believe all five people in the car were juveniles or young adults. Three people were thrown from the car and a female died at the scene, UHP reported.

The other four were hospitalized, according to UHP. Additional details about their conditions were unavailable.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in reviewing the accident. It is unknown why the Lexus went off the road, but alcohol is suspected to have contributed to the crash.