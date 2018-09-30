PROVO — After missing the 2017 season, BYU tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau's 2018 season is apparently over early as well.

The junior announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has a torn ACL. He went down with an injury during BYU's first drive in the Cougars' 35-7 loss to Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

"I have torn my ACL and will be needing surgery," the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder said on Twitter. "It hurst so much more emotionally and mentally than it does physically but I won't be returning till the 2019 season."

Laulu-Pututau missed last year with a Lisfranc injury suffered just days before the season.

This year, he had started four games for the Cougars and had 14 receptions for 120 yards — both second-best on the team — and a touchdown.

Laulu-Pututau showed gratitude as well as a positive attitude to the devastating injury news.

"This game has changed my life and gave me opportunities I couldn't dream of having. It's also brought me to my knees and humbled me more time than I would've wished," he wrote on Twitter. "Whatever it is it's how we respond to situations in life that determine our destiny and who we become. Gotta stay positive. Thank you to everyone who's reached out."