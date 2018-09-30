HERRIMAN — Three people died after the car they were in crashed and came to rest in a ravine in Herriman Sunday, police said.

Crews Sunday evening were working to pull the three victims, who are believed to adults, from the red car, said Herriman Police Lt. Cody Stromberg.

Someone spotted the car in the ditch on the north side of Herriman Highway near 7300 West and called police, Stromberg said. Officers responded about 5 p.m. but believe the car had been there for several hours.

Police have not yet been able to determine the ages and genders of the deceased and were trying to piece together what happened, Stromberg said. He did not know if anyone else was in the car.

No other vehicles were involved and there was no evidence the vehicle caught fire, Stromberg said.

Sunday was the Herriman Police Department's first day on its own after breaking away from the larger Unified Police Department at midnight. The department's 35 officers were sworn in Thursday.