KANSAS CITY — The Western Conference playoff race seems to get tighter and tighter each week, and Real Salt Lake did its part Sunday to remain smack dab in the middle of that race.

RSL staved off wave after wave from a spirited Kansas City squad as it earned a critical point with a 1-1 draw at Children’s Mercy Park as Nick Rimando came up huge all night with six saves.

“It puts us a in a good position. It’s a tough place to come play. They had the bulk of the possession, they had the bulk of the shots. I thought we did very well in transition,” RSL coach Mike Petke said to FS1 after the nationally-televised match.

The tie helps RSL remain in sixth and final playoff position with 46 points, two points clear of the hard-charging L.A. Galaxy who have looked dominant in back-to-back victories. It trails fourth-place Portland by just two points and fifth-place Seattle by one point.

RSL hosts Portland next Saturday with a great opportunity to bolster its playoff chances.

Kansas City had only lost two games at home all season, so walking away with a tie was a big accomplishment for an RSL side that’s struggled for road results most of the season.

Corey Baird scored the lone goal for Real Salt Lake just nine minutes into the match as he calmly finished off a through ball from Jefferson Savarino, but Kansas City equalized early in the second half as Ike Opara headed in a corner kick in the 52nd minute.

Baird was the surprise starter for Real Salt Lake after strange circumstances unfolded regarding Albert Rusnak this weekend.

According to a report from Fox Sports’ Stuart Holden, Rusnak didn’t travel with RSL on Friday to force the issue regarding a new contract with the club. Those discussions have been ongoing throughout the season. An agreement was eventually reached to make Rusnak the highest-paid player in franchise history, and he joined the team in Kansas City on Saturday night.

Petke elected not to start Rusnak, instead giving the starting nod to Baird up top and then dropping Damir Kreilach into Rusnak’s attacking midfield position.

Early in the second half Rusnak was subbed on for Kreilach, but didn’t have much impact on the game amid Kansas City’s constant pressure.

Baird had a great opportunity to put RSL ahead in the 74th minute on a quick transition build-up from, but his chip over Kansas City keeper Tim Melia hit the crossbar.

Rimando denied Kansas City twice in the final 10 minutes. In the 81st minute he came way off his line to smother a chance from Gerso Fernandes at the top of the box, and in the collision he cut his lip which created a lengthy stoppage as he was treated by trainers.

In the 87th minute, he denied Kansas City’s Diego Rubio with his outstretched leg on a great pass from Graham Zusi that rolled through the box.

Kansas City had a 20-8 edge in shots, but Real Salt Lake did well to slow some of those chances as it had 49 percent of the possession.