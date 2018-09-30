Dixie State men’s soccer team could not make an early one-goal lead stand as the Trailblazers were felled by Colorado Mesa, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium.

The Trailblazers (7-0-2, 5-0-1 RMAC) struck at the 9:48 mark of the opening half when junior Moises Medina played a ball to the left wing to freshman Tony Foulger, who notched his third goal of the year just inside the right post from 15 yards out. Medina’s assist, the 15th of his career, also moved him into first place on DSU’s career assist list.

CMU (7-0-2, 5-0-1 RMAC) netted the equalizer eight-plus minutes later on a Kevin Del Mazo penalty kick and tallied the eventual game-winning goal with 3:35 to play in the stanza. Maverick reserve Tristan Widic picked off a sloppy DSU clearing attempt and finished the breakaway chance with a shot inside the right post.

Dixie State created several opportunities to tie the match in the second half, thanks in part to five corner kicks and two shots on goal, but the Blazers could not capitalize as the two sides played a scoreless 45 minutes.

DSU closes out the road portion of its 2018 schedule with four-straight RMAC matches, beginning with a showdown at RMAC leader Colorado School of Mines on Friday, Oct. 5, followed by a date at South Dakota Mines on Sunday, Oct. 7.