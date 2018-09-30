Utah State women's tennis concluded its run at the Idaho State Invitational on Sunday as sophomore Alexandra Taylor won the consolation singles in flight B.

Taylor faced Montana State's Enni Zander in the flight B semifinals, as Taylor won the first set, 6-3, but Zander forced a third set, edging out a 6-7 (4) win in the second set. Taylor advanced to the finals by winning the third set in a 10-point tiebreak, 10-5. Taylor faced Madison Fenske of Idaho State in the finals and once again was forced into a third and deciding set. Taylor went on to beat Fenske and claim the consolation flight B singles title with a 7-5, 5-7, 10-3 win.

In flight A of singles play, freshman Sidnee Lavatai won her first set, 6-2, against Idaho State's Hristina Cvetkovic, but she dropped the final two sets, 6-7 (5), 5-10. Freshman Annaliese County forced a third set against Huibre-Mare Botes of Idaho State, but she fell in the third set, losing 5-7, 6-0, 10-4.

In the doubles consolation round, junior Rhoda Tanui and County were victorious, beating Coburn and Fenske of Idaho State, 7-5, while Lavatai and Taylor fell short, losing 7-6 (4) to Weber State' McKenna Lloyd and Emily Tanner.

Utah State sophomore Alexandra Pisareva will compete in the ITA All-American Pre-Qualifiers on Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 2-4, in Malibu, California, while the main draw will begin Thursday, Oct. 4, and go through Sunday, Oct. 7.