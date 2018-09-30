The Westminster Griffins men's soccer team held the Fort Lewis Skyhawks scoreless as one goal was enough to capture its fourth conference win of the season.

Alec Marshall was the lone goal scorer for Westminster as his second-half goal, scored in the 64th minute, secured the win for Westminster.

Will Desantis started in goal as the goalkeeper for the Griffins where he made some outstanding saves to keep the Skyhawks scoreless all game long. Desantis faced four shots on goal and saved each one of them.

Next up, Westminster will travel to South Dakota for a game against South Dakota School of Mines and Technology on Oct. 5, and then right after the team will make a trip to Golden Colorado to face off with Colorado School of Mines on Sunday, Oct. 7.