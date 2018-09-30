Dixie State’s women’s soccer team gave RMAC co-leader Colorado-Colorado Springs all it could handle, but the Trailblazers came up just short in a 2-1 setback Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium.

After a relatively quiet opening 45 minutes, the Mountain Lions (8-1-1, 6-0-0 RMAC) broke through late in the 53rd minute when Anna Gregg fired a free kick from 35 yards out that found its way through to the lower-right corner of the frame to give her side a 1-0 lead.

DSU (6-3-0, 2-3-0 RMAC) struck for the equalizer with just less than 13 minutes in regulation time when junior Kilee Lamb-Allsop played a corner kick into the center of the UCCS penalty area. Sophomore Ambree Bennett settled and one-touched the ball from point-blank range to knot the match at 1-1.

UCCS regained the advantage five minutes later when Amelia Junge finished a Tarah Patterson cross from 3 yards out. The Trailblazers had one more chance with less than 30 seconds to play when junior Alexa Ashton corralled a deflected Lamb-Allsop corner kick and had an open look from just outside the left post. However, the Ashton chance sailed over the cross bar and time expired before DSU could regain possession.

"I am very proud of the team again today and how they performed this weekend,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “To play UCCS, a team that made the [NCAA DII] final four last year and go toe-to-toe was outstanding. We deserved more out of this game, but with the result, we take great belief that we are getting closer to our goals for the program.”

UCCS outshot DSU, 8-6, including a 5-2 edge in shots on frame. Bennett accounted for two of the Blazers’ six shots, while junior netminder Felicity Tarr collected three saves in a losing effort.

Dixie State hits the road next weekend with a pair of matches at Colorado Christian on Friday, Oct. 5, followed by a showdown at RMAC co-leader No. 5 Colorado School of Mines on Sunday, Oct. 7.