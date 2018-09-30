Weber State soccer is on a four-game unbeaten streak and a two-game win streak as it defeated Sacramento State, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.

"The girls played with conviction in the second half," said head coach Tim Crompton. “Sac State is a quality team and well coached; having said that it is no small task to come to their place on the second game of the road trip and get three points. I am proud of the girls' effort and focus.”

Weber State’s goal came in the 52nd minute of play. Madi Garlock found the back of the net after Morgan Quarnberg dished her the ball. This is Garlock’s first goal of the season and sixth goal in her career.

Nikki Pittman had two clutch saves on the afternoon, keeping the shutout alive for the Wildcats.

Weber State ended the game with six total shots and three shots on goal. Besides Garlock’s goal, Quarnberg and Olivia Barton were able to get shots on frame.

The Wildcats are now 5-3-4 overall on the season and 3-0-1 in Big Sky Conference action. Weber State will return home for its final home games of the season on Oct. 5, against Northern Colorado, and Oct. 7, for senior day against Montana.