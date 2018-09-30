The Westminster Griffins women’s soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a thrilling three-goal performance as the Griffins defeated MSU-Denver, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon.

The Griffins started the game off with the only goal of the first half as Aimee Kurfurst scored at the 8:00 mark to give Westminster the early lead, which led into halftime.

As quickly as the second half began, just 30 seconds in, MSU-Denver found the equalizer to even up the score at 1-1. Despite the goal early in the second half, it didn’t bother the Griffins who saw Jayde Jones control the ball well with a nice touch to shoot the top corner, which gave the Griffins the 2-1 lead at the 75th minute.

Gabriella Riche scored the third and final goal of the day, which secured the victory for Westminster at the 89th minute.

Hillary Weixler was once again the goalkeeper for the Griffins, and she faced eight shots in the victory.

Next up, the Griffins will travel to Colorado for a weekend as they will face Colorado School of Mines on Oct. 5, and then Colorado Christian University on Sunday, Oct. 7.