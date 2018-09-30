PULLMAN, Wash. — There wasn’t a whole lot to say after Saturday’s 28-24 loss at Washington State. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham summarized things rather quickly.

“I thought we did some real good things in the second half,” he said. “We just negated them with penalties, and so we’ve got to play cleaner.”

After scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 154 yards in the first half, the Utes wound up adding just three points and 50 yards rushing following the break.

Whittingham noted that a lot of positive plays ended up coming back. However, he emphasized that “not in any way, shape or form” was he pinning it on the officiating.

This one was on the Utes. He said that they’ve got to go about their business better, pick themselves back up, come to work and get ready for the next one.

I thought we did some real good things in the second half. We just negated them with penalties, and so we’ve got to play cleaner. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

It won’t be easy. Utah (2-2, 0-2) is at No. 14 Stanford (4-1, 2-0) Saturday (8:30 p.m., ESPN). Although the Cardinal are also coming off a 38-17 loss at Notre Dame, the Utes are smarting after two straight setbacks where Whittingham acknowledged they shot themselves in the foot.

“I guess you could say that,” he said.

Despite opportunities to fare better against Washington and Washington State, Utah came up short both times. The Utes have now lost their first two conference games for the first time since 2013.

“All losses are hard and it’s hard. We’ve talked about it,” Whittingham said of the setbacks. “There’s no such thing as moral victories. Maybe somewhere somebody in the country has that, but not us.”

Whittingham was pleased with how the offense was able to run the ball out of the gates. Running back Zack Moss finished with 106 yards rushing, while quarterback Tyler Huntley added 88.

The Utes, though, were just 5 of 16 on third-down conversions. They didn’t throw the ball well, with Huntley completing 12 of 20 passes for 118 yards. Britain Covey made four catches and was the only receiver with more than two receptions for the Utes.

Moss indicated they got away from what was working earlier in the game. Huntley credited Washington State for making adjustments.

Utah’s defense also did so. The Cougars scored touchdowns on three straight possessions early on. The Utes then put the clamps on and stopped them on six consecutive drives (including a blocked field goal by Maxs Tupai) to change the tone of the game.

Whittingham said that the Utes switched to more even fronts.

“That was the biggest difference in the second half,” he said.

Cornerback Julian Blackmon agreed.

“Honestly, for us, it was just being in better position — understanding that they were running stuff that was we saw on film,” he said. “So we just needed to execute.”

One explosive play got through, however, and provided what proved to be the game-winning score. Washington State capped things off with an 89-yard pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew to Easop Winston with 4:14 left to play.

The Cougars wound up with 445 yards passing, 123 more than Utah’s total offense output.

“They’re not going to change for anybody,” Blackmon said.

Utah entered the game leading the nation in passing defense (93 ypg), pass efficiency defense (75.62 rating), total defense (204.7 ypg) and scoring defense (12.3 ppg).

EXTRA POINTS: The Cougars have defeated the Utes four straight times and hold a 9-7 lead in the all-time series. Utah’s last win was a 49-6 decision in 2012.… Huntley averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Moss had 3.5 yards. … Linebacker Chase Hansen made two tackles for loss and defensive end Bradlee Anae made 1.5 sacks. … Safety Corrion Ballard notched two pass breakups and one interception.