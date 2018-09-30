Park City will be going for a record 11th straight state title, Davis will be looking to repeat in 6A, Farmington will be trying for its first-ever state title in any sport, while Morgan hopes to move up a spot in 3A when four boys state golf tournaments are played this week in different parts of the state.

Cole Ponich will be the player to watch at the 6A tournament at Talons Cove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs Wednesday and Thursday. Ponich who had an incredible 66.1 scoring average this season, is coming back after a week in France where he competed for the winning United States Junior Ryder Cup team and watched the U.S. and Europe compete on the weekend in the Ryder Cup.

Ponich won last year’s individual title and is the favorite again this year after winning every individual tournament. Jack Sargent, Coleman Cook, McKay Cook and Alex Yu are back from last year’s state title team, and Preston Wallace has joined this year’s squad.

Region 4 champion Lone Peak, which won four straight titles before Davis broke the string last year, will challenge the Darts, led by Zach Jones. Other top players for the Knights are Parker Reese and Caleb Norton.

Weber, which finished second behind Davis in Region 1, has two of the top players in Isaac Layne and Max Lunt. Region 3 champion Riverton is led by Tanner Gillespie, while Region 2 champion Cyprus is led by Jackson Muramoto.

Other top golfers in 6A are Jayce Morrill of American Fork, Garrett Bland of Bingham, Jalen Martinez of Syracuse, Zach Hammond of Pleasant Grove and Brek Schenck of Northridge.

Top individual golfers in 6A include Bryson Hirabayashi of Clearfield, Caden Dunn of Westlake and Tysen Diaz of Layton.

In just its first year as a school, Farmington High may be the team to beat in the 5A tournament at Glen Eagle Golf Course Wednesday and Thursday. All six players averaged under 75.2 strokes per round, led by Braxton Watts, Ben Seely and Willard Richards.

Region 7 champion Corner Canyon with Mitch Anderson and Ty Felts and Region 6 champ Skyline led by Simon Kwon and Tyson Shelley will be Farmington’s top challengers.

Defending 5A champ Olympus finished second in Region 6, but could be a factor at state with defending individual champ Zach Neff, whose 71.1 stroke average is one of the lowest in 5A. The lowest belongs to Viewmont’s Brandon Robison (69.3), while Brighton’s Jack Cook averages 71.3. Region 8 champ Skyridge is led by Porter Brackett.

A couple of players who could challenge for individual honors are Timpview’s Tommy Rosenval and East’s Jackson Holman.

Park City is the heavy favorite in 4A to win its 11th straight title with another deep team with all six players averaging under 75 strokes per round, led by Jack Wright, Eli Kimche and Wyatt Petersen. The tourney will be played at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield Monday and Tuesday.

Sky View, Desert Hills and Spanish Fork each won region titles but don’t have the depth the Miners enjoy and will be hard-pressed to end the Miners’ streak. Sky View’s Ryan Seamons, Desert Hills Ashton Davison and Spanish Fork’s Tyler Clayson could all contend for the individual title along with Tooele’s Bridger Holmes, Bonneville’s Zach Dallimore and Pine View’s Lucas Schone.

In the 3A tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course Monday and Tuesday, Morgan comes in as the favorite after winning Region 13 behind Nathan Preslar, Drake Fawson and Tanner Telford. The Trojans finished second in 3A behind Grand County last year.

Richfield, with Jaron Anderson, Carbon with Brady Gagon and Judge Memorial with Graham Hodell are the most likely team challengers.

Other top 3A golfers are Grand County’s Jaxen Saunders, Delta’s Jake Henrie, North Sanpete’s River Dillman and Emery’s Oakley Toomer.