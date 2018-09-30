SALT LAKE CITY — This one was over before many of the 17,000-plus fans had even settled into their seats at Vivint Arena as the Utah Jazz raced out to a 15-0 lead over a badly overmatched Perth Wildcats basketball team Saturday night.

Soon the Jazz led by as many as 31 points in the first quarter and eventually by 61 points in the fourth before winning by 58 in a 130-72 victory in the preseason opener.

The Jazz looked sharp in their first outing of 2018-19, shooting 71 percent midway through the second quarter, but at times it was hard to judge how improved they were over last year when, by their sheer domination, it looked like they were playing a junior college team.

The Saturday contest marked another game in what is becoming a Jazz tradition of playing foreign teams in the preseason. Last year, the Jazz had no trouble winning preseason games against two foreign teams, beating the Sydney Kings by 25 points and Maccabi Haifa of Israel by 39 points.

The question is whether such games — the Jazz have another one on Friday against another Australian team, the Adelaide 36ers — is good for the Jazz, who only play five preseason games.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder was asked after the game about whether such games against such inferior competition are worth playing.

“Oh yeah, absolutely, we wouldn’t schedule the game if we didn’t think so,” he said. “The thing that’s important is, in addition to having the players, they’re a very well-coached team that for us gives us a chance to measure ourselves against a team that is disciplined, that does things defensively from a scheme standpoint that we have to adjust to and react to. So there’s a lot of good things for us about the game.”

Snyder went on to say that Saturday’s opponent “made us defend” and was “one of the best teams in Australia.” He also tried to give them some slack, saying they had a long flight from home and “it’s tough to play halfway around the world.”

One thing he didn't say and is one reason the Jazz will have had three games against Australian teams in two years, is that the Jazz have two Australian players in Joe Ingles (who didn't play Saturday) and Dante Exum. Some players would like to see teams from other countries, however.

Of playing Perth, Rudy Gobert said, “I think it's great to promote the game, it’s great for them and great for us.” However he did ask the question, with a smile, “I don’t know why we only play Australian teams.”

Perhaps the Jazz can find a French team to play next year for Rudy’s sake.

One of the advantages to having an easy tune up like Saturday’s game was that the Jazz were able to play a lot of their younger players as 17 players saw action.

Rookie Grayson Allen played 22 minutes — only Jae Crowder played more, at 23 — and was impressive, scoring 19 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Afterwards, Donovan Mitchell had nothing but praise for his new teammate. "He’s a fantastic shooter, a great player. He understands the game and understands where to be. There’s a lot more of that to come for sure.”

Tony Bradley, who saw little action as a rookie last year, had 12 points and eight rebounds in 12 minutes of action, while Georges Niang had nine points and four boards as did Epke Udoh.

Before they play the team from Adelaide on Friday, the Jazz will have a tough test Tuesday night when the defending Atlantic Division champion Toronto Raptors, whose lineup has been bolstered by the addition of All-Star Kawhi Leonard, come to town.

Then next week, the Jazz will conclude the preseason schedule with games at Portland Sunday and Sacramento Thursday.