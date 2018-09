Chris Urbick and his two kids, Rowan and Corbin, talk with Lt. Col. Dave Peters about the SR-71 Blackbird during a rare, up-close tour of the plane at the Hill Aerospace Museum at Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield on Saturday. The famed U.S. spy plane is the fastest plane that has ever flown, reaching nearly 2,200 mph. In addition to the SR-71, other aircraft generally not open to the public were opened up for visitors to take a look at during the popular free event.