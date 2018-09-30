Last week, the BYU football program was just outside the Top 25 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, as it garnered the 26th-most votes (141).

This week after the Cougars got trounced by the Washington Huskies 35-7 on Saturday, they received just four votes in the poll. Only three other schools garnered any votes.

The Huskies moved up one spot in the poll to No. 10 after beating BYU. They are ranked No. 11 in the AP poll, which will be updated on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Utah Utes got no votes in this week's coaches poll after receiving nine last week. The Utes fell to the Washington State Cougars 28-24 on Saturday. Washington State is essentiall ranked 29th in the country this week, garnering 43 votes in the coaches poll.

The Alabama Crimson Tide stayed atop the poll. Georgia moved up one spot to No. 2 after the Clemson Tigers needed a comeback to beat Syracuse. The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 3 while the Tigers are No. 4. The Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers remained fifth and sixth, respectively.

This story will be updated when the AP poll is released.