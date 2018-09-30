WEST VALLEY CITY — A crash early Sunday injured seven occupants from two cars, leaving one person in critical condition, according to authorities.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling east on 4370 South attempted to turn right on 5600 West, failing to yield to a southbound vehicle, said West Valley City Police Lt. Amy Maurer.

Maurer said both vehicles had four occupants inside, and seven of them were taken to the hospital with injuries. Maurer said one patient was listed in critical condition with a possible skull fracture. An eighth patient was released at the scene.

Between the two cars, four adults and four juveniles were involved in the crash, Maurer said. Police did not specify who was in each car.

Maurer said that the driver who failed to yield may be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being released from the hospital. The number of injuries and type of injuries caused by the crash could make it a felony offense, she said.