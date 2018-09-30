CENTERVILLE — A fellow hunter found a 19-year-old Sunday morning who had gone missing while deer hunting the day before.

Mason Bakker was located "cold and wet but otherwise in great shape," according to a tweet from the Davis County Sheriff's Office. Bakker separated from his dad while deer hunting around 10 a.m. Saturday and was last heard from at noon.

Safe and doing well. Mason has be reunited with his mom. pic.twitter.com/nszrphh0IJ — Davis County SO (@DavisCountySO) September 30, 2018

Searchers looked for Bakker Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Parrish Flats area of Centerville.

Meanwhile, the Utah County Sheriff's Office was still searching into the weekend for Jacob Warner Routt, 36, who went missing while hiking on Mount Timpanogos Sept. 16.