Weber State volleyball has now picked up back-to-back victories as it defeated Eastern Washington in a clean three-set sweep.

“It’s nice to win. I liked our effort," head coach Jeremiah Larsen said. "We didn’t let up one bit, and that was our goal all week was too put up a consistent effort.”

In the first set, Weber State started things off with a big kill from Hannah Hill-DeYoung. That kill propelled the Wildcats into a 12-4 lead. The Wildcats went on to string together run after run, and a kill by Megan Gneiting and then another kill by Rylin Roberts gave WSU a 25-12 first set victory.

Eastern Washington started the second set off with a 4-2 lead over WSU. The Wildcats answered with a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead. Weber State never gave up the lead again in the set and finished with a 25-14 score.

In the third set, the Wildcats stayed on the trend of the match with a big run early in the set to start things off. To end the set, WSU went on a 13-2 run. The third set's score was 25-13.

Weber State was led by Gneiting who put up 14 kills from 23 attacks with only one error for a .565 percentage.

Helena Khouri had her fourth-straight game of double-digit kills as she pounded out 10 digs in the match.

Weber State ended the match with 47 kills from 89 attacks with only nine errors for a .427 percentage. WSU also had 34 digs and six team blocks.

Eastern Washington ended up with 24 kills from 71 attacks with 12 errors for a .169 percentage. EWU had 25 digs and five team blocks.

The Wildcats are now 8-5 overall on the season and 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play. Weber State will hit the road to take on Idaho State on Oct. 2, before hosting Northern Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 6.