Robert Casey
Ashlyn Power sets the ball in the match against Eastern Washington on Saturday night. The Wildcats defeated the Eagles in three sets.

Weber State volleyball has now picked up back-to-back victories as it defeated Eastern Washington in a clean three-set sweep.

“It’s nice to win. I liked our effort," head coach Jeremiah Larsen said. "We didn’t let up one bit, and that was our goal all week was too put up a consistent effort.”

In the first set, Weber State started things off with a big kill from Hannah Hill-DeYoung. That kill propelled the Wildcats into a 12-4 lead. The Wildcats went on to string together run after run, and a kill by Megan Gneiting and then another kill by Rylin Roberts gave WSU a 25-12 first set victory.

Eastern Washington started the second set off with a 4-2 lead over WSU. The Wildcats answered with a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead. Weber State never gave up the lead again in the set and finished with a 25-14 score.

In the third set, the Wildcats stayed on the trend of the match with a big run early in the set to start things off. To end the set, WSU went on a 13-2 run. The third set's score was 25-13.

Weber State was led by Gneiting who put up 14 kills from 23 attacks with only one error for a .565 percentage.

Comment on this story

Helena Khouri had her fourth-straight game of double-digit kills as she pounded out 10 digs in the match.

Weber State ended the match with 47 kills from 89 attacks with only nine errors for a .427 percentage. WSU also had 34 digs and six team blocks.

Eastern Washington ended up with 24 kills from 71 attacks with 12 errors for a .169 percentage. EWU had 25 digs and five team blocks.

The Wildcats are now 8-5 overall on the season and 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play. Weber State will hit the road to take on Idaho State on Oct. 2, before hosting Northern Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Add a comment