Goals by Elise Flake, Lizzy Braby and Cameron Tucker led BYU to a 3-0 shutout victory over Portland at South Field on Saturday night.

“This was a great win for us,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “These games are always challenging, and it’s a goal of ours to make sure we keep the momentum from our last games, and I think the girls came out strong. I’ve told them that every day now we’re playing for a championship, so we need to have that energy and that fire and that passion right from the kickoff.”

The Cougars (7-3-1, 2-0 WCC) possessed the ball throughout the first half, but they went into halftime tied at 0-0, tallying 20 shots while the defense held the Pilots (8-5, 1-1 WCC) to three.

BYU came out fighting in the second half, and within five minutes Rachel Bingham Lyman was able to cross the ball to the goal where the Portland keeper grabbed it out of the air and Mikayla Colohan took a shot on goal that barely went above the goal post.

Not short after, in the 55th minute, Flake took a shot on goal from an assist by Danika Bowman Serassio that soared into the upper-right corner of the Portland net, which brought the score to 1-0 for the Cougars.

The Pilots instantly fought back and ran the ball down the field to cross it into the box where Sabrina Macias Davis snatched the ball from the air to give back to the BYU offense.

Braby brought the score to 2-0 in the 77th minute when she ripped a shot from the right side of the field and the ball hit the inside of the crossbar and bounced into the goal.

Three minutes later, Portland fouled Colohan, which gave her a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. Serassio took the free kick, and the Portland keeper deflected it back to the players in the box where Tucker went in for the rebound and shot the ball to the back of the net, which gave the Cougars a 3-0 advantage.

At the end of the game, the Cougars outshot the Pilots, 35-5.

The BYU women's soccer team will travel to San Diego on Oct. 6, where it will play the Toreros at 7 p.m. PDT. The game will be covered on theW.tv, as well as on an audio broadcast on BYU Radio - Sirius XM 143 and ESPN 960 AM.