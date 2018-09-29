SEATTLE — It was a matchup of senior quarterbacks Saturday night at Husky Stadium — Washington’s Jake Browning and BYU’s Tanner Mangum.

Browning picked the Cougars apart, became the school’s all-time leading passer and came away with a dominating 35-7 victory.

Browning completed 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. It was a performance reminiscent of Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook’s performance against BYU last year, when he completed 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

“Jake did a great job pulling the ball and throwing when he needed to,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake. “Their quarterback is really accurate, and when he has time, he can drop it in there.”

The Cougars failed to get any pressure on Browning and gave him plenty of time to throw the ball.

“There were times where you might think it was an obvious pass, it wasn’t. Or maybe they’d pass it when we thought for sure it was a run,” said BYU defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi. “They did a great job with that, keeping us on our toes and keeping us from getting into our pass rush mode.”

Mangum, meanwhile, absorbed criticism during the week for his less-than-impressive passing numbers this season. Against the Huskies, Mangum completed 18 of 21 passes for 160 yards.