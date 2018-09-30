The article about the survey saying a majority of Utahns don't think President Trump deserves a second term I found interesting.

The main complaint is his style. Consider how awesome the economy is doing, how well the stock market is doing and all these retirement plans and 401(k)s, how low unemployment is and how many more new jobs are being created and that wages are increasing. Jobs are actually coming back from Mexico and China. We are actually having production industries increasing when Obama said those days were gone.

Inflation is actually being held in check and so is North Korea. The U.S. Embassy in Israel was moved to Jerusalem where it should be and we have gotten two incredible Supreme Court nominees. President Trump has taught the GOP in Washington to have courage for what they believe in. I don't think Utahns are longing for the days of Obama or wishing for Obama policies in a Hillary Clinton presidency.

If Utahns don't think Trump deserves a second term, then I think that is really a reflection of the media. The media are either doing an awful job of informing the public of what is really going on or perhaps the supposed objective media has an agenda they are pushing instead.

Andy Erickson

Bluffdale