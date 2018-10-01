Ever since we both arrived in Congress, we have taken active roles in efforts to reform our criminal justice system, co-introducing or co-sponsoring numerous bipartisan bills relating to the issue. Fortunately, these efforts have broad bipartisan support in Washington, D.C., and throughout the country.

Still, most of these efforts have overlooked the unique needs of incarcerated women. This is unfortunate because — while most prisoners are men — the number of women behind bars has increased by more than 700 percent since the 1980s. Thousands of these women currently in prison are pregnant, with many giving birth each year. And 80 percent of all incarcerated women have minor children.

Prisons and prison policies were not designed to accommodate women’s unique needs. One example of this is that the shackling of all prisoners — including pregnant prisoners — is common practice in federal prisons. Shockingly, this policy continues during delivery, which can result in increased pain from failed epidurals and bone separation or muscle tears. As women and as mothers, this is harrowing to think of.

Moreover, shackling during pregnancy and childbirth can have utterly devastating consequences for children. For example, when Pamela Winn was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, she was already well into her pregnancy. Because she was shackled, she struggled to enter a transport vehicle. She tripped and fell, but did not receive appropriate medical care for an extended period because the prison was not equipped to provide it. Finally, she was taken to see medical professionals, who explained while Pamela was both cuffed and shackled to a bed she had miscarried.

Regarding this experience, Pamela says, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the life that could have been.”

Pamela’s story is absolutely devastating. But, tragically, she is not alone in her suffering. Numerous others have suffered physically and mentally due to practices that entirely disregard their needs as pregnant women. That’s why we recently teamed up to introduce the Protecting the Health and Wellness of Babies and Pregnant Women in Custody Act (H.R. 6805). The bill was also cosponsored by a strong bipartisan majority of women in the House — 57 total — sending a strong message that dignity and humanity are not partisan values.

This important bill would end the practice of shackling pregnant women, unless the individual poses a serious threat, is a credible flight risk, or a medical professional determines that the practice is appropriate for the safety of the prisoner. Additionally, the bill establishes minimum standards of health care and training, prohibits restrictive housing for those who are pregnant or who’ve recently given birth, requires reporting on the use of restraints, provides training and technical assistance to corrections agencies and directs the attorney general to take state programs for pregnant inmates into consideration when making decisions regarding grant dissemination.

We can uphold the law while supporting humanity. We can celebrate life, regardless of where it begins. And, clearly, we can come together to support these ideals, regardless of what side of the aisle we’re on.