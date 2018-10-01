Doug Robinson's article on Ron McBride was right on the money.

Ron did set the table. When he came here in 1990, there wasn't even a tablecloth — and when Urban Meyer was hired in 2003, he admitted that the players he won with were Ron McBride's.

I'm a lifetime Ute who suffered through the '70s and '80s, who could have taken a break like Ray Nagel did in 1965 when he said sports were dead at Utah.

I'm so thankful to Ron McBride and believe that the football field should bear his name — he's so deserving. Ron McBride Field sounds so appropriate.

Ken Green

Sandy