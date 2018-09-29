SEATTLE — Going into Saturday night’s matchup between No. 20 BYU and No. 11 Washington at Husky Stadium, both the Cougars and Huskies had surprisingly similar rushing numbers.

Washington had averaged 160 yards per game on the ground, led by Myles Gaskin putting up 357 rushing yards in the team’s first four games. Conversely, BYU was averaging 156.5 yards per contest through four games, led by Squally Canada’s 322 rushing yards.

The Huskies imposed their willing in the rushing game in Seattle, though, a big factor as Washington led 21-0 at halftime en route to a convincing 35-7 victory over the Cougars in a game that lasted just two hours, 52 minutes.

The rushing attack proved a huge complement to Washington quarterback Jake Browning’s stellar passing night. He completed 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown, misfiring on just one pass in each half.

Gaskin finished with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Huskies rushed for 187 yards and four touchdowns on the night. The Huskies averaged 5.1 yards per carry, and Salvon Ahmed led the way with 86 yards on 10 carries, to go along with two touchdown runs.

"They were just manhandling us. They were doing a great job blocking, specifically on the edge," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

The Cougars, meanwhile, struggled to get their rushing game off the ground. Canada was held to 13 yards on seven carries before heading to the locker room in the third quarter, while BYU had 34 rushing yards on 28 carries, for a 1.2 per-carry average.

"We didn't play tough enough. We weren't able to execute the way that we wanted to. It's a matter of execution, and they outexecuted us tonight. We've got to give credit where credit's due," BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum said.

Freshman running back Lopini Katoa led the BYU rushing attack with 27 yards on eight carries and BYU’s late touchdown run, while adding a team-high seven receptions for 66 yards. Katoa, though, had a critical fumble as the Cougars were trying to run out the first half clock, and it set up Washington with a short field and led to a Huskies touchdown with five seconds left in the half.

PENALTIES APLENTY: BYU had eight penalties for 50 yards, compared to five penalties for 40 yards for Washington. The Cougars were especially bit by penalties on their ensuing drive after Washington’s first touchdown drive, eventually leading to a BYU field goal attempt from Skyler Southam that missed from 45 yards.

“It all comes down to us concentrating. It comes down to focus and discipline, and we didn't have it. That's frustrating, because that's not who we are,” Mangum said.

SERIES HISTORY: This was the 10th game in the BYU-Washington series, with Washington taking a 6-4 edge with Saturday’s win. This was the fifth game in Seattle, with the Huskies owning a 4-1 advantage at home.

A FIRST FOR THE SNAPPER: BYU long snapper Mitch Harris had his first fumble recovery, recovering a muffed punt that led to Katoa’s 1-yard rushing touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the game.

ROAD STREAK SNAPPED: The Cougars had won four straight road games, dating back to last season, prior to Saturday’s contest. That included wins at UNLV and Hawaii to end 2017, to go with wins at Arizona and Wisconsin to start 2018 before Washington snapped the streak.