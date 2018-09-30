PULLMAN, Wash. — Mired in a two-game skid — following losses to Washington (21-7) and Washington State (28-24) — things won’t get an easier for the Utah Utes. They’re at Stanford (4-1) on Saturday.

Junior cornerback Julian Blackmon is looking forward to the challenge.

“We don’t want it to be easier,” he said. “We’re ready. I mean, we’ve just got to eat this one and move on.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham noted that his team has a lot of character and a lot of heart.

“They’ll come back ready to go to work on Monday. I’ve got no doubt about that. We’ve got great leadershi,p and it’s what football is all about — coming back,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to play next week, no matter what happens. You’ve got to pick yourself up, get ready to play the next week, and it doesn’t get any easier with a road trip to Stanford. But our guys will work hard. I guarantee that.”