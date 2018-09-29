PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah running back Zack Moss ran the ball 30 times in Saturday’s 28-24 loss at Washington State. The junior wound up with 106 yards and a touchdown.

“That’s about as much workload as a back should get,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “I don’t know how many more times we are going to give it to him and hope he lasts the season.”

Moss had 45 carries over Utah’s first three games on the season. He netted 150 yards against Weber State, 66 at Northern Illinois and 67 in the 21-7 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 opener.

The Utes came out running at Washington State. Besides Moss, quarterback Tyler Huntley also had a strong outing — rushing for 88 yards and two scores.

“Right out of the gate,” Whittingham said. “That was the game plan, to establish the run, which I thought we did.”

Moss, though, felt the Utes got away from what was working in the second half. They rushed for just 50 yards over the third and fourth quarters.

“We executed it very well in the first half,” Moss said.

Point production also decreased in the second half. After scoring three touchdowns before the intermission, the lone points that followed came off a 41-yard field goal by Matt Gay in the third quarter.

“A lot of it just not being able to get out of our own way with penalties,” Whittingham said. “There was a lot of officiating going on in that fourth quarter, and we were on the wrong end of too much of it.”

IN REMEMBRANCE: The turf at Martin Stadium included two painted ribbons in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide in January. A “Hilinski’s Hope” foundation flag is displayed at the stadium and the Cougars are wearing a No. 3 helmet decal this season in his memory. In addition, the university has put several mental health awareness measures in place and has plans to increase the effort.

EXTRA POINTS: Sophomore Britain Covey led Utah with four receptions. Washington State had players with that many or more. … Senior linebacker Chase Hansen made a team-high seven tackles for the Utes. … Scouts from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars were credentialed for the game, as was the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos. … The attendance was 30,088.