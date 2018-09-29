SEATTLE — BYU went into Washington in what many, including Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake, thought would prove a measuring stick of where the football team is currently. The result was those same observers believing Sitake's team has a lot of work to do after getting routed 35-7 in a game that probably wasn't even as close as the score.

Grades are in for a game that likely proved to be a rude punch in the face for a team that was ranked No. 20 heading to Seattle.

OFFENSE

We'll touch on the good news first, since there wasn't much of any in the loss.

The good news involved a first quarter that saw BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum do some of the best work he's done all year throwing the football. He strung together seven straight completions to start the game and managed to covert several third-and-long situations. He finished 18-21 for 160 yards, which are respectable numbers, although throwing for well under 200 yards likely will leave many fans griping again.

Almost nothing else worked, including the Cougar running game, which proved highly productive through the first four games of the season. The Cougars managed just 34 yards rushing on a 1.2 yards per rush average.

Squally Canada was not a factor, while Lopini Katoa made one of the biggest mistakes of the game, fumbling to set up a last-minute Huskies' touchdown to extend their lead to 21-0 at the half.

Penalties also limited the offense considerably, with numerous holding and illegal procedure penalties playing a big role in the overall futility while working to prevent any rhythm that may have been established.

It should be noted how good Washington has proved defensively throughout the year, although seven points scored and gaining under 200 yards offensively can hardly be excused, regardless of the strength of any opponent.

Grade: D

DEFENSE

The Cougar defense didn't prove much better than the offense, if better at all. The Huskies gashed the Cougar front for 187 yards rushing with lead backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed each running for high averages while scoring three touchdowns between them.

The defensive front also provided little to no pressure on Washington quarterback Jake Browning throughout. The pass rush largely consisted of just four down linemen, with coaches likely mindful of protecting a back end without the services of both safety Dayan Ghawoloku and linebacker Zayne Anderson, but the result was Browning picking apart the coverage for 23-25 passing for 277 yards.

Much like the offense, the Cougar defense's best moments were at the start, before getting weighed down and eventually overrun. The unit proved relatively hapless throughout the second half.

Grade: D

SPECIAL TEAMS

The BYU special teams have proved very good throughout the year but left Saturday's loss with a below-average effort. Kick and punt coverages and returns gave the Cougars no advantages, and kicker Skyler Southam whiffed on his lone field goal attempt from 45 yards out, again having to deal with an errant deep snap.

GRADE: C

OVERALL

It's hard to find many positives coming out of such a lopsided loss as the Cougars will now work to prepare for a dangerous Utah State team on a short week. Overall, BYU was manhandled on both sides of the ball against what is one of the most physical teams in the entire country.

There's certainly no shame involved in coming away with a loss to a very good Washington team, but the manner in which the Cougars allowed the Huskies to walk all over the them is something that shouldn't happen to a nationally ranked program

GRADE: D