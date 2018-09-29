PULLMAN, Wash. — Missed it by that much.

That line, made famous by Maxwell Smart in the comedy series Get Smart, is quite possibly the best way to describe the Utes’ performance Saturday afternoon/evening in southeastern Washington.

For much of the contest against the Washington State Cougars, Utah looked the best it had all season.

The offense, powered by an effective rushing attack, moved the ball well, scoring three first half touchdowns.

The defense, meanwhile, after somewhat of a slow start, found a way to stymie Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the prolific Mike Leach Air Raid offense, giving up just one second half score.

Even special teams was on its game, with Matt Gay and Mitch Wishnowsky both looking like their normal elite selves.

And yet, despite all that, despite arguably Utah’s best all-around showing of the year, the Utes came up short.

Utah fell to Washington State by a score of 28-24 Saturday, dropping to 0-2 to start Pac-12 play.

Ultimately, it was mistakes that cost the Utes a victory. Utah totaled nine penalties for 76 total yards, including two devastating penalties, courtesy of the offensive line, on the final drive of the game.

Prior to that, of course, was a gut-wrenching block in the block penalty on a Britain Covey punt return that would have gone for for six points.

Simply put, the bad outweighed the good Saturday night, and the Utes left Pullman winless against teams from the Evergreen State.

Offense

The run game was utilized early and often, very effectively at that, led by Zack Moss. The Florida native toted the ball 30 times, 14 more than he had in any game this season, totaling 106 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was stellar on the ground as well, racking up 88 yards on 17 carries, not to mention two scores, including a beautiful 24-yard scamper for Utah’s opening touchdown.

From the outset, Utah was clearly determined to run the ball, and it worked for the entire first half.

The second half was a different story, however. The Utes were much less effective on the ground the second half. Huntley was bottled up, and, after the loss of center Lo Falemaka, Utah simply couldn’t run the ball like they had early.

The passing game, statistically, was poor yet again.

Huntley finished with just 118 yards through the air, on 12 completions. That being said, the drops had plagued the Utes were practically non-existent.

In total nine different players hauled in a pass, led by Covey who finished with a team-high four receptions.

Freshmen Jaylen Dixon (redshirt) and Solomon Enis made a significant impact in the passing game. Dixon had one catch for 38 yards, Enis one for 12. Demari Simpkins also made an appearance, catching two balls for 25 yards.

Ultimately the passing game fell short, literally, as Huntley’s last ditch attempt on 4th-and-20 failed to reach Simpkins or the first down marker.

For the offensive line, success was a tale of two halves.

Throughout the first half, the O-line was very effective, particularly in the run game.

After Falemaka left with an injury, the group’s overall play declined, which was to be expected.

Ultimately, it was two late penalties, a false start by right tackle Darrin Paulo, followed by a holding penalty by Orlando Umana, both of which wiped away first down-achieving plays, that undermined the Utes’ on their potential game-winning drive.

Overall, Utah’s offense was improved. The run game made a strong appearance, the drops disappeared and Huntley took a step forward. Unfortunately, mistakes proved too much.

Grade: C

Defense

The Utes really couldn’t have asked for a better performance from the defense. As has been the case this entire season, as well as head coach Kyle Whittingham’s tenure, Utah’s defense was strong and steady.

Utah held Washington State to just 28 points, becoming the first team to hold the Cougars under 30 points in a game this season.

Washington State finished with zero rushing yards on 13 attempts, and while the Cougars totaled 445 yards through the air, most of that damage came in the first half, as Utah held the hosts to just one second half score.

The Utah defensive front progressively got better as the game went on, and defensive end Bradlee Anae had himself a standout performance.

Leki Fotu, John Penisini and others, while not as impactful as Anae, had strong showings, as well as Fotu in just one half of play.

Chase Hansen and Cody Barton were excellent at linebacker, once again, only this time they played more in coverage than they had all year. Hansen, in particular, played quite well.

The Utah secondary, meanwhile, proved itself up to the challenge of dealing with the Air Raid offense.

Julian Blackmon, Terrell Burgess, Jaylon Johnson, Javelin Guidry, Corrion Ballard and Marquise Blair all made plays in the secondary, with Ballard recording an interception.

Unfortunately, like the offense, untimely miscues undid a strong performance.

A misread by Ballard in the first half gifted Washington State receiver Dezmon Patmon an easy 65-yard touchdown.

Ballard and Blackmonwere beaten by Easop Winston late in the fourth quarter, on an 89-yard touchdown strike that proved the game-winner.

Minshew connects with Winston to run it all the way down for an 89 yard touchdown! #GoCougs #UTAHvsWSU pic.twitter.com/Ps09v096NM — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 30, 2018

All told, Utah’s defense did about all it could in the game, but a pair of mistakes in pass coverage ultimately proved costly.

Grade: B

Special Teams

Oh the dreaded block in the back.

If not for the slightest of touches on the back of a Cougar by backup safety Philip Afia, as well as an untimely knee by wide receiver Jameson Field, the Utes would have had a flawless outing as far as special teams are concerned.

Kicker Matt Gay was perfect, drilling his one field goal attempt, from 41 yards out. He also connected on all three extra point attempts, and to cap it all off, his work on kickoffs limited the Cougars to just one 18 yard return.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky, meanwhile, was even better. Wishnowsky kicked six punts for the Utes, totaling 253 yards or 42.2 yards per punt.

Four of those punts were downed inside the Washington State 20 yard line, including his final punt with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter (6:36). That boot forced Washington State receiver Kyle Sweet to fair catch the ball on the Cougars’ seven yard line.

It would have been even better from there, if not for those aforementioned mistakes.

Britain Covey had what would have been the game-winning touchdown, on an impressive punt return, only it was called back because of Afia’s block in the back.

Then, leading into the Utes’ final drive, Field touched his knee down, accidentally, wiping out his own 20-yard return.

In all, special teams were excellent, but much like the offense and defense, a few untimely plays spoiled a great performance.

Grade: B

Overall

Oh, what could have been.

Utah was improved against Washington State, much improved from the team that lost to Washington 21-7 two weeks ago.

The offense looked the best it had all year, relying heavily on the run game. Moss and Huntley were great carrying the rock.

The receivers and tight ends had a comeback performance, despite limited opportunity. Drops were almost nonexistent.

The defense, meanwhile, proved more than up to the task of limiting the Cougars’ prolific passing attack and they held Washington State to its lowest rushing total, in a win, in over two years.

Special teams were great as well, the kicking and punting games, courtesy of Gay and Wishnowsky, giving Utah a significant edge throughout the game.

Unfortunately, mistakes undid all the good for the Utes, costing them a chance at victory.

Grade: B-