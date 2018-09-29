Dixie State volleyball bounced back from its first RMAC loss of the season with a convincing 3-1 victory at Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday night inside the Gallogy Events Center.

The two sides split the opening two sets, with the Blazers drawing first blood with an opening 25-21 set win, while UCCS pulled even with a 25-19 triumph in set two. From there, it was all Dixie State as the Trailblazers never trailed in the third frame en route to a 25-17 win and a 2-1 match lead. Then after dropping the first point in set four, DSU scored 15 of the next 22 points to open up a commanding 15-8 lead and coasted home from there, 25-17, to close out the match.

Senior Hannah Doonan paced Dixie State with a season-high 14 kills and hit .519 for the match, while juniors To’a Faleao-Baich and Lauren Gammell each tallied 11 kills. Faleao-Baich also notched her first double-double of the year with a career-high 10 digs, and sophomore setter Jordyn Nelson dished out a career-high 37 assists.

DSU hit .259 overall for the match, including a sizzling .459 clip in set four, while the Blazer defense limited UCCS to a .082 attack percentage. Gammell and senior Shannon Sorensen led the DSU defense with six block assists apiece, and the Trailblazers finished with 60 digs, including 24 for senior Sid Brandon.

DSU wraps up its three-game RMAC road swing this Tuesday in Salt Lake City with a date at in-state rival Westminster College beginning at 6 p.m.