CEDAR CITY — A woman died and seven others, including six children, were taken to nearby hospitals as the result of a rollover Saturday afternoon in southern Utah, police say.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the woman was a passenger in a 2003 Honda Odyssey that was southbound on I-15 a short distance south of Cedar City when it rolled several times just before 4 p.m.

The agency said in a release that, according to witnesses, "either a semi truck or a large RV started to change lanes into the Honda" and that the minivan driver "reacted to this by trying to steer away from this other vehicle."

In doing so, the driver lost control and the minivan "skidded off the roadway and onto the shoulder," then "rolled several times before coming to a rest on its wheels." The woman was ejected during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

Six "young children" in the vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals, as was the driver. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The woman's name was also not immediately released. Police said Saturday evening she was in her 20s.

She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.