The PA announcer for Timpview football was King for a day. Larry King. The multimedia celebrity, who hosted “Larry King Live,” called the play-by-play action after being invited by Timpview quarterback Danny Southwick. Southwick’s mother, Shawn, married the broadcast star the year before.

Southwick threw four TD passes in a 48-30 win over American Fork.

Read the full stories about King and the game by following the links.