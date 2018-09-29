SEATTLE — In a contest of Top 20 teams, the 11th-ranked Washington Huskies rolled over the 20th-ranked BYU Cougars on Saturday night, winning 35-7.

Things were close early, as the Huskies led just 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. It appeared the home side would have just a two touchdown lead heading into halftime, but Washington hit pay dirt again with five seconds left before intermission.

The Huskies scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter before the Cougars avoided the shutout with a late touchdown in the fourth.

BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum went a respectable 18-of-21 for 160 yards, but Washington signal caller Jake Browning was tremendous, finishing 23-of-25 for 277 yards and a touchdown. The Huskies outrushed the Cougars 189-34.

BYU (3-2) will play Utah State next Friday at home.

