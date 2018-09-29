No. 20 BYU's contest against No. 11 Washington Saturday night on the road provided the Cougars a chance to cement themselves as one of the better teams in the nation.

In the first half in Seattle, however, they struggled mightily and trail the Huskies 21-0.

Fans on Twitter reacted accordingly.

And this is where I turn the game off. The top 25 was fun while it lasted! Glad to know the 2017 team is back! — Ryan (@ryfish65) September 30, 2018

All I wanted was for BYU to compete... 😞 — Jarrett Webster (@jarrett_webster) September 30, 2018

How did BYU beat Wisconsin ? They are making Browning look really good — Josh Towers (@nodontjosh) September 30, 2018

Much of the frustration had to do with the fact that BYU was penalized five times for 35 yards.

Way too many penalties in the first quarter. Need to cut those out to win. Kills momentum. — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) September 30, 2018

There was also frustration with the defensive performance, and pessimisim that the Cougar offense can mount a comeback.

Obviously the game plan isn't great, but I don't know what else BYU could be doing right now. UW is just a better team. When BYU does switch things up and brings pressure, it's getting picked up and Browning is picking secondary apart. https://t.co/G5M3Dei2BA — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 30, 2018

You may not like to do it, but you're gonna have to dial up a blitz or find some way to apply pressure to the QB Tuiaki. — Popeye (@ksav07) September 30, 2018

The problem with BYU’s offensive scheme is it isn’t built for comebacks. Unless defense gets rolling, this ain’t good. — Andy Splatz (@AndySplatz) September 30, 2018

Jake Browning is playing in a 7on7 tournament this evening.... — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 30, 2018

At least one fan saw a silver lining, however.