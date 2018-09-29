The Westminster women’s volleyball team (5-11, 3-5 RMAC) was swept by No. 23 Colorado School of Mines (15-2, 9-0 RMAC).

Westminster was unable to get its offense going and was overpowered by the nationally ranked Orediggers. Westminster finished the match with 15 kills, on 81 attempts, 24 digs, two blocks and 18 errors.

The Griffins were only down one point, 5-6, until an 8-1 run gave the home side firm control of the first set. The Orediggers won the first set, 11-25.

Things didn’t improve for the Griffins as they were held to less than 10 points in the second and third sets.

The Griffins return home for three matches this week. They play Dixie State (11-3, 6-1) on Tuesday, Metro State (10-6, 6-2) on Friday and Chadron State (4-12, 2-5) on Saturday.