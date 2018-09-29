LOGAN — An elderly woman died Saturday after her vehicle rolled and she was ejected following an intersection collision.

The driver of a pickup truck was facing eastbound at the intersection of 700 South and 100 East in Logan around 11:45 a.m. when they pulled into the intersection, striking the back right tire of the southbound SUV the elderly woman was in, according to police.

The SUV was not subjected to a stop sign at the two-way stop intersection, Logan police said.

The collision caused the tire that was struck to blow out, at which point the SUV rolled and the woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said. She died from her injuries.

The woman's name was not immediately released. No other details about the crash were immediately available.