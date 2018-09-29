Utah State women's tennis was knocked out of the main draws in both singles and doubles on Saturday at the Idaho State Invitational. However, multiple Aggies advanced through the consolation round in singles play.

"Today, we did some very good things," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "We put ourselves in really good positions in the points and just need to keep working on our commitment through the finish. We are looking for a very strong finish tomorrow to complete a fantastic weekend for our program."

In singles, junior Rhoda Tanui faced Idaho State's Huibre-Marr Botes in the flight A quarterfinals, sweeping the first set, 6-0, and dropping the second set, 4-6. Tanui went on to win the third set with a 6-2 score and advanced to the semifinals. Tanui gave it her all and fell to Caitlin Herb Weber State, 6-3, before retiring in the second set. Also in flight A, freshman Sidnee Lavatai won her first set, 6-3, against Idaho State's Louise-Mare Botes but dropped the final two sets, 6-3, 6-2. Freshman Annaliese County was the other part of the trio to compete in flight A of the quarterfinals, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Yuuna Ukita of Weber State.

In the singles flight B group, sophomore Alexandra Taylor lost, 6-4, 6-4, to Idaho State's Megan Poe in the quarterfinals. In the consolation quarterfinals, Taylor prevailed and beat Sydnie Binder of Boise State, 6-4, 6-4. Lavatai also won her consolation match, defeating Idaho State's Melissa Coburn, 6-4, 6-4.

In the doubles semifinals, Idaho State was victorious as Taylor and Lavatai lost, 6-3, to Hristina Cvetkovic and Poe, while County and Tanui fell short, losing 7-5 to the Botes duo.

Action resumes for the Aggies on Sunday as USU will participate in singles at the Idaho State Invite.